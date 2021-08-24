Several counties under state of emergency due to high winds, says Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer today declared a state of emergency for Branch, Hillsdale, and St. Joseph counties following severe thunderstorms on August 11 and 12.

During the storms, the counties experienced winds of up to 60 miles per hour, causing damage to trees, homes, and infrastructure. The storms were also responsible for causing major power outages in the lower peninsula.

According to a news release sent by the Governor, by declaring a state of emergency, the area now has access to state resources to aid in recovery efforts, such as Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD).

On August 13, Branch County declared a local state of emergency due to a severe thunderstorm that caused widespread or severe damage. On August 14, St. Joseph County declared a local state of emergency following severe storms that resulted in power outages and hazardous debris impacting emergency response and restoration efforts. On August 16, Hillsdale County declared a local state of emergency due to damage as a result of severe thunderstorms. All three counties requested a governor’s declaration.

“Thank you to the first responders and line-workers who have worked diligently to keep our residents safe and restore power to our communities,” said Governor Whitmer. “We will continue to work closely with Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph counties and provide needed resources to support recovery efforts.”

