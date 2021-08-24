Advertisement

Several counties under state of emergency due to high winds, says Gov. Whitmer

FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer hosts a...
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer hosts a post-election news conference in Detroit. Whitmer’s decisive victory was powered not just by places Democrats typically carry in a successful statewide campaign, strongholds like Detroit and suburban bellwethers such as Oakland and Macomb counties. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer today declared a state of emergency for Branch, Hillsdale, and St. Joseph counties following severe thunderstorms on August 11 and 12.

During the storms, the counties experienced winds of up to 60 miles per hour, causing damage to trees, homes, and infrastructure. The storms were also responsible for causing major power outages in the lower peninsula.

According to a news release sent by the Governor, by declaring a state of emergency, the area now has access to state resources to aid in recovery efforts, such as Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD).

On August 13, Branch County declared a local state of emergency due to a severe thunderstorm that caused widespread or severe damage. On August 14, St. Joseph County declared a local state of emergency following severe storms that resulted in power outages and hazardous debris impacting emergency response and restoration efforts. On August 16, Hillsdale County declared a local state of emergency due to damage as a result of severe thunderstorms. All three counties requested a governor’s declaration.

“Thank you to the first responders and line-workers who have worked diligently to keep our residents safe and restore power to our communities,” said Governor Whitmer. “We will continue to work closely with Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph counties and provide needed resources to support recovery efforts.”

