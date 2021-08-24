Semi-truck falls off overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, leaving one dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police, are investigating a fatal semi crash on southbound US-131 ramp to I-196 westbound, per a tweet posted this morning.

Upon initial investigation, the semi was traveling too fast on the ramp, lost control, and tipped over the edge of the roadway.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene and drivers are being asked to find an alternate route while the investigation continues.

— @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) August 24, 2021

