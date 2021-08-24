‘Roll’ with the East Lansing Roller Derby team in upcoming boot camp

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A basic skills boot camp training program is being offered to people interested in learning the sport of roller derby.

The East Lansing Roller Derby (ELRD) league is holding a virtual orientation on August 24 through Zoom at 7:00 pm.

Information to attend can be found on the ELRD website and Facebook page.

The eight-week boot camp program begins Sunday, August 29 at 6:00 pm. The fee to participate is $80 which is due on the first day of boot camp. Loaner equipment is available, but plan to bring a mouth guard.

Team members say, while most sports require a certain physique, roller derby is uniquely inclusive of all shapes, sizes and abilities.

Roller derby is a unique sport in that both offense and defense are played at the same time. Five-member teams compete during two-minute sessions called “jams” in which points are earned by passing opposing players, so strategy, awareness of the track and team cohesiveness is key.

The upcoming boot camp consists of introductory, intermediate and advanced skill level training sessions that focus on proper stance, stopping and turning, speed control, agility, endurance, pack work, and more.

After boot camp, passing a basic skills test is required before participating in scrimmage and competitive play for either the Mitten Mavens, the league’s A-level team or the Broadbarians, the growth and development team.

Opportunities are also available for all people, ages 18 or older, to get involved with the league as a non-skating official, referee, or volunteer.

For more information on East Lansing Roller Derby, visit https://eastlansingrollerderby.com/joinelrd

