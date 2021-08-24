Resurrection School loses appeal over mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal appeals court upheld the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ authority to issue mask mandates, a court order said Monday.

The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in the state’s favor in a lawsuit by Resurrection School. The lawsuit claimed the state’s mask mandate was unconstitutional. The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 in response to school mask rules.

The school claimed the mask mandate went against its teachings and violated Free Exercise, Equal Protection, and and Substantive Due Process legal doctrines.

There is no statewide mask mandate for schools in the upcoming school year.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who’s office defended the mask mandate, said the ruling affirms that the MDHHS was " well within its jurisdiction to impose a mask mandate.”

“As science has proven and now the Sixth Circuit agrees, enacting a mask mandate in the manner in which MDHHS did so does not violate one’s rights—it is a measure by which we can better protect public health,” said Nessel.

