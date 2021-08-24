Advertisement

Resurrection School loses appeal over mask mandate

Resurrections School claims mask mandate is unconstitutional.
Resurrections School claims mask mandate is unconstitutional.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal appeals court upheld the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ authority to issue mask mandates, a court order said Monday.

The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in the state’s favor in a lawsuit by Resurrection School. The lawsuit claimed the state’s mask mandate was unconstitutional. The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 in response to school mask rules.

The school claimed the mask mandate went against its teachings and violated Free Exercise, Equal Protection, and and Substantive Due Process legal doctrines.

There is no statewide mask mandate for schools in the upcoming school year.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who’s office defended the mask mandate, said the ruling affirms that the MDHHS was " well within its jurisdiction to impose a mask mandate.”

“As science has proven and now the Sixth Circuit agrees, enacting a mask mandate in the manner in which MDHHS did so does not violate one’s rights—it is a measure by which we can better protect public health,” said Nessel.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Zacharie Scott Borton is a possible suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting that left three...
UPDATE: Suspect in Grass Lake shooting, caught and in police custody
Lansing Police take man into custody after foot chase
One dead in Saturday Jackson motorcycle accident
Treasurer resigns after Mason School Board votes 4-3 to require masks
Fire forces tenants to vacate apartment

Latest News

Sparrow to offer third dose of COVID vaccine to immunocompromised community members
AG seeking public input on recent power outages
Lansing Police identify 3 men involved in separate, fatal motorcycle accidents
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer hosts a...
Several counties under state of emergency due to high winds, says Gov. Whitmer