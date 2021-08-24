Poll: Parents would feel safer if most teachers, students vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan students are getting ready to head back into the classroom.

After an unprecedented school year last year, some kids and parents are feeling a little uneasy about heading back to in-person learning full time. That’s reflected in a recently released poll.

A survey from the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital shows 62% of middle and high school parents would feel safer if most students and teachers were vaccinated against COVID-19.

It also says 26% of students are worried about school going virtual again.

The Lansing School District is requiring all faculty and staff to be vaccinated. Those who choose not to get vaccinated will have to take a daily rapid antigen test. Everyone will be required to wear a mask whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

“The Lansing School District more than any other school district is leading the way in implementing measures to reduce risk,” said Dr. Farhan Bhatti who is on the Lansing School Board. “All of these mitigating strategies that we’ve talked about, we’re doing everything we can to keep your kids safe.”

While there may still be some anxiety about starting the new year, according to the poll, 41% of parents say their child is feeling enthusiastic about going back to school.

