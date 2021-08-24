Advertisement

Fire at Capitol City Airport

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 reporters are on the scene at Capitol City Airport where it appears a plane has crashed.

Emergency responders are present and are working to extinguish a fire at the crash site.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

