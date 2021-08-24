Patriots Expect Newton Back Soon

-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules. Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day reentry process for unvaccinated players after traveling to an out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend.

