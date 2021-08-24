Advertisement

Panthers Extend Wide Receiver Anderson

Charlotte businessman confirms he's assembling group of investors to buy Carolina Panthers
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. He’s coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

