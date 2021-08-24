Panthers Extend Wide Receiver Anderson

-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. He’s coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.