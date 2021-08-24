Advertisement

In My View: DeWitt goes from hunter to hunted

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - High school football begins this week and DeWitt is the number one ranked pre season team in the state, all classes, by the Detroit Free Press.

DeWitt goes from the hunter to the hunted, and good for the Panthers who have a tough game Thursday in Ann Arbor against Traverse City Central. DeWitt has come a long way in a short period of time even though the Panthers have been good in football for years.

