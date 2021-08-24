Michigan man biking 150 miles for cancer research

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan and his co-workers are getting in shape for a good cause.

Cody Dean is part of a team riding their bikes to raise money for children’s cancer research as part of the Great Cycle Challenge, an international cycling group that partners with the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

Dean has been riding for four years but not for his own enjoyment. He rides in memory of his late father, Michael, who passed away in 2016 after a battle with brain cancer.

Cody hopes to make an impact in the lives of others, so that no child will have to deal with the disease. The bike riding doesn’t start until September, but he’s excited to say he’s already met his fundraising goal.

Despite reaching his fundraising goal, Dean still plans to ride 150 miles around the Perry area this year.

‘I don’t plan on slowing down,” said Dean. “I’ve got people that are still interested, and it just gives me a way to push myself harder. I’m looking to ride every day. At least 10 miles hopefully, and that adds up quick.”

Last year, Cody and his team blew their $1,000 group goal out of the water, raising $50,000 for cancer research. If you’d like to help Cody raise money for cancer research, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.