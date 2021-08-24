Lansing Police take man into custody after foot chase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lansing Police were involved in a chase near Sparrow Hospital that ended with the suspect apprehended.

In the early evening the Lansing Police Department (LPD) had a heavy presence near Jerome Street in the vicinity of Sparrow Hospital. LPD quickly established a perimeter, then tightened it until the suspect, who appeared to be male, was spotted.

When officers tried to stop the man he fled, but was apprehended after a brief foot chase. News 10 witnessed the arrest on the scene but no information is yet available on the identity of the suspect.

News 10 reached out to the LPD but has yet to receive a response.

