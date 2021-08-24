Lansing Police identify 3 men involved in separate, fatal motorcycle accidents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Last week, over the span of two days, 3 motorcyclist were involved in separate fatal accidents throughout Michigan. Tuesday, WILX was given the identification of the individuals involved.

1st incident: The victim has been identified as Jaycer Allen Glynn 27-year-old male of Leslie, MI.

On August 19, at 7:53 p.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to a serious accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The SUV was turning from Dorchester Circle onto Martin. L. King to head North.

The motorcycle was driving South on Martin L. King Blvd. approaching Dorchester Circle.

The motorcycle and SUV collided, the other vehicle with one occupant suffered minor injuries.

Speed may have played a factor in the accident.

2nd incident: The victim has been identified as Blayke Manauel Luna-Schwarz 29-year-old male of Lansing, MI.

On August 19, at 9:37 p.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to a serious accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The vehicle was on Elm St. turning to head South on S. Washington Ave. Motorcycle was traveling North on S. Washington Ave approaching Elm St.

The accident occurred near E. Elm St and S. Washington Ave.

The other driver in the vehicle was not injured.

Speed may have played a factor in the accident.

3rd incident: The victim has been identified as Garrett Miller 24-year-old male of Owosso, MI.

On August 20, at 11:50 p.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to a serious accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The Driver of the motorcycle suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead at the scene by Lansing Fire Department (LFD) Medics.

The motorcycle strikes the Hyundai while pulling out of the Hookah Lounge to head northbound Cedar.

Speed may have played a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.