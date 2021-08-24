Lansing Police identify 3 men involved in separate, fatal motorcycle accidents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Last week, over the span of two days, 3 motorcyclist were involved in separate fatal accidents throughout Michigan. Tuesday, WILX was given the identification of the individuals involved.
1st incident: The victim has been identified as Jaycer Allen Glynn 27-year-old male of Leslie, MI.
- On August 19, at 7:53 p.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to a serious accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle.
- The SUV was turning from Dorchester Circle onto Martin. L. King to head North.
- The motorcycle was driving South on Martin L. King Blvd. approaching Dorchester Circle.
- The motorcycle and SUV collided, the other vehicle with one occupant suffered minor injuries.
- Speed may have played a factor in the accident.
2nd incident: The victim has been identified as Blayke Manauel Luna-Schwarz 29-year-old male of Lansing, MI.
- On August 19, at 9:37 p.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to a serious accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle.
- The vehicle was on Elm St. turning to head South on S. Washington Ave. Motorcycle was traveling North on S. Washington Ave approaching Elm St.
- The accident occurred near E. Elm St and S. Washington Ave.
- The other driver in the vehicle was not injured.
- Speed may have played a factor in the accident.
3rd incident: The victim has been identified as Garrett Miller 24-year-old male of Owosso, MI.
- On August 20, at 11:50 p.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to a serious accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle.
- The Driver of the motorcycle suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead at the scene by Lansing Fire Department (LFD) Medics.
- The motorcycle strikes the Hyundai while pulling out of the Hookah Lounge to head northbound Cedar.
- Speed may have played a factor in the accident.
