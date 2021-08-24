Grass Lake shooting suspect faces up to life in prison

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting on Sunday could be spending the rest of his life behind bars, according to District Court Judge Joseph Filip.

On Sunday, August 22, police arrested Zacharie Borton in connection to a shooting in Grass Lake Township that left three men dead.

According to police, Borton then fled the scene in one of the deceased men’s vehicles, a 2006 Ford Explorer. He was arrested in Grand Rapids Monday evening around 8:00 p.m. and transported to the Jackson County Jail, where he now resides.

Borton was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, and was charged with three counts of open murder, one count of carjacking, one count of felony firearm, and one count of illegal use of a financial transaction device. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison, and was denied bond in the case.

A preliminary examination has been set before Judge Filip for September 15.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.