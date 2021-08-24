Advertisement

Covid Issues Strike Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were among at least five Buffalo Bills players to miss practice for COVID-19 reasons. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Beasley and Davis must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a Bills trainer who tested positive. That means both will miss the Bills’ final preseason game on Saturday, when Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers.

