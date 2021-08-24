CATA can take you to lots of the fun in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As we approach the final weeks of summer, there are still some fun things to check out in East Lansing. If you’re headed to the East Lansing Summer Concert Series this Friday, you can leave the driving to CATA as there are three CATA routes that can take you to the Ann Street Plaza for all the fun.

Plus, CATA can take you the East Lansing Farmers Market which takes place every Sunday through October 31st. On Sundays, CATA routes 1 and 20 serve the Valley Court Park during the hours of the farmers market.

