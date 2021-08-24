Advertisement

Big Ten Part of New Alliance

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days press conference, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are forming an alliance to work together on the future of college athletics and scheduling. Conference officials have been discussing the idea for weeks. The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join and create a 16-school league by 2025.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Zacharie Scott Borton is a possible suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting that left three...
UPDATE: Suspect in Grass Lake shooting, caught and in police custody
Lansing Police take man into custody after foot chase
Treasurer resigns after Mason School Board votes 4-3 to require masks
One dead in Saturday Jackson motorcycle accident
Fire forces tenants to vacate apartment

Latest News

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second...
Bears To Start Field This Saturday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears...
Covid Issues Strike Bills
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Patriots Expect Newton Back Soon
Charlotte businessman confirms he's assembling group of investors to buy Carolina Panthers
Panthers Extend Wide Receiver Anderson