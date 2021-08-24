Advertisement

Bears To Start Field This Saturday

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday at Tennessee against the Titans. He still is regarded as the Bears’ backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Fields was drafted 11th overall after the Bears traded up in the first round to take the Ohio State star.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Zacharie Scott Borton is a possible suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting that left three...
UPDATE: Suspect in Grass Lake shooting, caught and in police custody
Lansing Police take man into custody after foot chase
Treasurer resigns after Mason School Board votes 4-3 to require masks
One dead in Saturday Jackson motorcycle accident
Fire forces tenants to vacate apartment

Latest News

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten Part of New Alliance
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears...
Covid Issues Strike Bills
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Patriots Expect Newton Back Soon
Charlotte businessman confirms he's assembling group of investors to buy Carolina Panthers
Panthers Extend Wide Receiver Anderson