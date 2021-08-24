Bears To Start Field This Saturday

-LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday at Tennessee against the Titans. He still is regarded as the Bears’ backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Fields was drafted 11th overall after the Bears traded up in the first round to take the Ohio State star.

