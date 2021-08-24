AG seeking public input on recent power outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been almost two weeks since powerful storms swept through Michigan, leaving thousands in the dark due to high winds and damages. Now, Michigan’s Attorney General is seeking the input from those who had to deal with the outages.

Today, Nessel launched an online feedback initiative to hear the stories of those who had to wait days for their lights to turn back on. Residents and business owners are encouraged to fill out the form, which collects data including the resident’s utility company, how long their outage lasted, and the financial loss they suffered.

Last week, Attorney General Dana Nessel called on utility companies to credit customers who lost hundreds in food and housing costs, saying $25 isn’t enough. She pressed to make customer credits automatic instead of having customers fill out an application.

“As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers,” Nessel said.

Nessel says the form will take less than five minutes to complete and will help the Department better understand the impact the extended outages had on customers. According to Nessel’s office, Michigan utilities rank in the bottom quartile of reliability.

“It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages,” Nessel said.

