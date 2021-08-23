Victim identified in single motorcycle crash, from Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a single motorcycle traffic crash at approximately 12:22 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the intersection of E. Morrell St. and S. Elm Ave.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Adam Joseph Risner.

Risner was traveling east on Morrell St. and failed to stop for the stop sign at Elm Ave.

He continued through the intersection, striking the curb on the eastside of Elm Ave. and was ejected from it.

Risner was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health. While in surgery, he succumbed to his injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor at this time.

