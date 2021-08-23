Advertisement

Victim identified in single motorcycle crash, from Saturday

(WCAX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a single motorcycle traffic crash at approximately 12:22 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the intersection of E. Morrell St. and S. Elm Ave.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Adam Joseph Risner.

Risner was traveling east on Morrell St. and failed to stop for the stop sign at Elm Ave.

He continued through the intersection, striking the curb on the eastside of Elm Ave. and was ejected from it.

Risner was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health. While in surgery, he succumbed to his injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor at this time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa
Police: 3 dead in Grass Lake Township shooting
\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
Red and blue lights
Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Lake Michigan pier

Latest News

Michigan State football hosts Meet the Spartans, tonight at Spartan Stadium
MSU students move in.
MSU students anticipate upcoming semester
WILX Evening Weather Webcast 8/22/21
WILX Weather Webcast 8/22/21 AM