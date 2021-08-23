Some Ingham County residents now eligible for 3rd vaccine dose

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department announced Monday they will be hosting a third dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals with moderately or severely compromised immune systems.

The third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which will be offered in the new clinic, must be given 28 days after an individual receives their second dose. Individuals who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not yet eligible to receive third dose.

Eligible individuals include people who have been receiving active treatment for cancer, have received and organ transplant, have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, have at least moderate immunodeficiency, have advanced or untreated HIV infection, or are receiving treatment with drugs that suppress the immune system.

Individuals can register for the Third Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Friday, Aug. 27, AT THIS LINK. For those who can’t or don’t wish to sign up online, call the ICHD Immunizations Clinic at 517-887-4316 to schedule an appointment.

Health department officials say to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card with you to the appointment. However, if you have lost or misplaced your card, you will be issued another card at the time of your appointment.

