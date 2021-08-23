Advertisement

Ryan Blaney wins, Michigan shines in Sunday’s Nascar event

Ryan Blaney won his second race of the year.
Ryan Blaney stands on his car after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan...
Ryan Blaney stands on his car after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - It was a spectacular day and exciting race at Michigan International Speedway.

Ryan Blaney with his second win of the year; his first ever at Michigan.

He told News 10 it was so special for him to win for Ford at Michigan. He says he’s happy to get his first win there.

“It’s huge to get a win two weeks before the playoffs,” Blaney said. “Got a huge amount of momentum heading into Daytona, hopefully it carries over into the first round of the playoffs. It’s nice to be here in victory lane in ford’s back lane and it was an exciting race that’s for sure.”

Blaney was not the only one to get a win Sunday, MIS was a big benefactor from the weekend’s three races. Track president Rick Brenner says it was great having fans back; he could not contain his excitement Sunday.

“Having fans back - and this is the big one - we were so delighted to have them here and enjoy it.”

Still, there are no Michiganders to have crossed the line first in their home state, but nonetheless there was excitement running through their veins.

Brad Keselowski, a native of Rochester Hills and Erik Jones, from Byron, both were excited to be there, finishing in the top 20.

Jones says he’s just excited to race in his home state.

“I had a big group of friends and family here watching,” Jones said. “It was good to have them here and come to a race. Last year they didn’t get to do that. It was nice to see them, come back and just be at home for a bit.”

And even though MIS only hosts one race on the NASCAR Cup Series instead of two, there’s still plenty of excitement from race fans.

The closest finish ever in the history of the track proved that two is not always better than one.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

