Advertisement

Police searching for man who went missing in Michigan lake

(123RF)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The search is on for a man who went missing in a Michigan lake Saturday.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a 66-year-old man was fishing in his kayak on Middle Lake in Carlton Township.

However shortly after, a boater found the same kayak empty, investigators then began their search for the missing kayaker.

Police say the search for the man is still underway, and the name of the man is being withheld at this time pending relative notification.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa
Zacharie Scott Borton is a possible suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting that left three...
UPDATE: Police ID possible suspect in Grass Lake shooting
\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
Red and blue lights
Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Lake Michigan pier

Latest News

Big Ten: games will be canceled if both teams can’t participate due to COVID
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Michigan expected to receive up to $800 million from national opioid settlement
One dead in Saturday Jackson motorcycle accident
Michigan State football hosts Meet the Spartans, tonight at Spartan Stadium