Police searching for man who went missing in Michigan lake

CARLTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The search is on for a man who went missing in a Michigan lake Saturday.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a 66-year-old man was fishing in his kayak on Middle Lake in Carlton Township.

However shortly after, a boater found the same kayak empty, investigators then began their search for the missing kayaker.

Police say the search for the man is still underway, and the name of the man is being withheld at this time pending relative notification.

