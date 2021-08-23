Padres Fire Pitching Coach

-SAN DIEGO (AP) - The slumping San Diego Padres have fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild. He’s been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and is now in third place in the NL West, 13 games behind the first place San Francisco Giants. Ben Fritz will be the interim pitching coach for the rest of the season.

