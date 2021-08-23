Okemos man wins $50,000 MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - One Okemos man woke up $50,000 richer.

The Michigan shot to win sweepstakes had a daily drawing of 50,000 dollars for those that received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Brandon Ebright of Okemos told News 10 that before this sweepstakes he didn’t even believe in the vaccine and was hesitant to get it. However, after battling the virus in April, he was convinced to get the shot but never even thought he would be close to winning the $50,000.

“I was shocked, confused and I thought it was a lie, because the call I got was from a scam number, and I didn’t answer at first and they called again and I answered, and they said is this Brandon, this is Meijer and I just wanted to let you know you won $50,000,” said Ebright. “I was just so shocked, I want to take care of my family with this money, pay off bills we have been behind on.”

Ebright also owns a clothing business in Lansing, he said the money will help with his business as well.

