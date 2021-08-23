Nessel will not charge GOP Weiser in 2018 deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ron Wieser will not be charged criminally in 2018 deal that involved $200,000 and a candidate for Secretary of State dropping out of the race, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

An investigation conducted by the Secretary of State’s Office earlier this year found evidence of an improper agreement in which Weiser agreed to pay candidate Stan Grot $200,000 to drop out of the 2018 secretary of state’s race before the 2018 convention.

Weiser agreed to pay a $200,000 fine to resolve a campaign finance complaint following the investigation. Nessel said the violation is not criminal.

“Paying a candidate for office to withdraw from a statewide election is no doubt insidious behavior that diminishes and undermines our democracy,” Nessel said. “However, under the circumstances presented, Mr. Weiser’s use of political party funds to manipulate the nomination for the office of Secretary of State for the 2018 Michigan Republican Convention did not allow for criminal charges to be generated.”

Additional legal analysis was done to determine if any other criminal statutes could apply to the payoff or against Weiser as the payor.

In short, Weiser’s roles as chairman and previously as party delegate do not qualify him as a public official under Michigan law and therefore he cannot be criminally charged as such.

