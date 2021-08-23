MSU students anticipate upcoming semester

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartans are heading back to campus for the Fall semester. Michigan State University is expanding move-in day to four days to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“I really just hope we stay in person as much as we can just so I can make friends here. Just because I’m so far from home so it’s important to have connections rather than just see people through the computer screen,” said incoming freshmen, Nathalia Morales.

Students tell News 10 they hope COVID doesn’t restrict them from joining extracurriculars and making new friends.

“I think it’s really important because we’re not just going to college for school that’s a large portion of why we’re here but also we’re here to make new friends and network and make long lasting connections so I think it’s important we stay in person as much as we can to make that happen,” said Morales.

Band students make up a large portion of students moving in early. Sadly last year their season was cancelled due to the pandemic but one parent tells News 10 his son is staying an extra semester to make up for that lost time.

“He just decided it’s a good time he can enjoy it. I told him he’ll never regret that. An extra term you’ll be glad you did. Extra season with his little brother and the band,” said MSU parent, Marty Deschaine.

Freshmen Anthony Deschaine is eager to start his first semester at MSU. Right now classes are being held in person but he is nervous to revert back to virtual learning if COVID cases continue to rise.

“I think I would be worried about missing vital years. I feel like if I were to miss out on those years it would be really hard for me,” said Deschaine.

As the school year approaches so does football season. Decked in green and white Marty Deschaine will show his spartan pride.

“Every game we tailgate and we have a good time. Can’t wait until the season opener and we’ll be here for every game,” said Marty Deschaine.

Michigan State will be providing one tower of Hubbard Hall for quarantining to prevent any COVID outbreaks. Official move in dates are Saturday August 21st through August 24th.

