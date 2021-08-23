MSU Adds Volunteer Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head baseball coach Jake Boss, Jr., has announced the appointment of Andrew Stone as volunteer assistant coach. Stone comes to MSU after two years as an assistant at Kalamazoo College. He played five seasons at Western Michigan from 2015-19 under former MSU assistant coach Billy Gernon.

