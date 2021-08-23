Michigan State football hosts Meet the Spartans, tonight at Spartan Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night, Michigan State football will be hosting the 18th annual Meet the Spartans event. The free event will grant fans an opportunity to watch the team practice in Spartan Stadium from 6 to 7 p.m.

The new face covering policy will be in effect for “Meet the Spartans” on Monday, Aug. 23.

For health and safety concerns, there will not be autograph or photo opportunities with the players at the event.

You can find the updated Spartan football roster to print before attending.

The stadium gates (B, C, J) will open at 5:30 p.m.

Spartan Stadium has a no-bag policy

Parking will also be free on campus with parking in lots 79, 62 or 63, or ramp 7.

Fans can purchase $1 menu items at the south concession stands and Sparty’s Locker Room and the Official Fan Supply store, will also be open.

