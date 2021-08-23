Advertisement

Michigan State football hosts Meet the Spartans, tonight at Spartan Stadium

(WILX-TV)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night, Michigan State football will be hosting the 18th annual Meet the Spartans event. The free event will grant fans an opportunity to watch the team practice in Spartan Stadium from 6 to 7 p.m.

The new face covering policy will be in effect for “Meet the Spartans” on Monday, Aug. 23.

  • For health and safety concerns, there will not be autograph or photo opportunities with the players at the event.
  • You can find the updated Spartan football roster to print before attending.
  • The stadium gates (B, C, J) will open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Spartan Stadium has a no-bag policy.
  • Parking will also be free on campus with parking in lots 79, 62 or 63, or ramp 7.

Fans can purchase $1 menu items at the south concession stands and Sparty’s Locker Room and the Official Fan Supply store, will also be open.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa
Police: 3 dead in Grass Lake Township shooting
\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
Red and blue lights
Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Lake Michigan pier

Latest News

Victim identified in single motorcycle crash, from Saturday
MSU students move in.
MSU students anticipate upcoming semester
WILX Evening Weather Webcast 8/22/21
WILX Weather Webcast 8/22/21 AM