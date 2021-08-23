Advertisement

Michigan expected to receive up to $800 million from national opioid settlement

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has officially signed on to a multibillion-dollar national opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the three largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country:

  • Cardinal Health
  • McKesson
  • AmerisourceBergen

In response, state Rep. Angela Witwer (Delta Township) issued the following statement:

“As a member of the Gov. Whitmer’s task force addressing the opioid crisis, I know just how devastating this epidemic has been to Michiganders across this state. I applaud Attorney General Nessel for her commitment to holding accountable those responsible for igniting the crisis. This settlement will take us one step closer to providing the necessary treatment, prevention and investment to end this epidemic once and for all while healing the families and communities ravaged by the crisis.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

