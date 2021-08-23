Local pet outfitter supporting Michigan made pet products

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A local pet outfitter understands how supporting local businesses is important for the local economy.

Joey’s Pet Outfitters in Williamston has cases and displays full of Michigan made products including dog treats, toys and food that range in origin from all over the mitten from Bath to Traverse City.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.