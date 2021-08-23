Advertisement

A local organization that helps with refugee resettlement and foster care

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Samaritas is a statewide nonprofit that provides a number of different services throughout Michigan. Some of those services include refugee resettlement, foster care and senior living.

Kayla Park, the Community Outreach Team Leader at Samaritas, says that they are “one of only about 30 organizations in the United States with a program specifically serving unaccompanied refugee minors.”

Capital Area Michigan Works! has partnered with many great organizations like Samaritas.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Zacharie Scott Borton is a possible suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting that left three...
UPDATE: Police ID possible suspect in Grass Lake shooting
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa
\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
One dead in Saturday Jackson motorcycle accident

Latest News

Blubird Kitchen and Design
Blubird Kitchen and Design shares some popular trends in kitchens
nbnbnb
CAMW
Joey's Pet Outfitters MI made
Local pet outfitter supporting Michigan made pet products
nbnbnbnb
BLUBIRD KITCHEN