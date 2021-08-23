Fire forces tenants to vacate apartment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fire that damaged apartment units at the Hub Apartments in East Lansing has residents being moved to another complex, Campus Village, for as long as a few months. MSU students tell News 10 they’re being overcharged to live in cheaper apartments while the damage is being repaired.

They say they aren’t happy they’re being charged the same rate to live somewhere that is normally $300 a month less expensive.

“A lot of people went to Campus Village and lived there not knowing how cheap it was and thought that was just the price. Because they didn’t tell anyone that the actual price is 700 dollars but you guys can pay 1000 dollars I feel like they were just trying to get their money,” said MSU Sophomore, Haley Mcnail.

The Hub is telling tenants tenants it will be at least a month and maybe as long as three months until the repairs are done. One previous Hub resident, Nicole Janovsky, decided to get out of her lease. The Hub gave her a check to refund her first months rent but gave her $500 worth of gift cards to places like Amazon and Target to refund the fees she’d paid.

“We had fees upon signing the lease and they refunded those in gift cards. They were going to refund our first months payment in a check but that’s going to take 30 days,” said Janovsky.

The Hub and Campus Village declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

