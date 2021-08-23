City of Lansing to temporarily close Lansing River Trail

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A segment of Lansing River Trail will be closed for a resurfacing project.

Monday the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the construction, which will see the Lansing River Trail closed between Washington Ave. at River Point Park and Hazel street. The road work begins Tuesday, Aug. 24 and is expected to continue through Friday, Aug. 27.

Drivers are advised to take Hazel Street to Platt street to avoid the roadwork. For more information, the public is asked to contact Parks and Recreation at 517-483-4277.

