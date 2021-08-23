Advertisement

City of Lansing to temporarily close Lansing River Trail

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A segment of Lansing River Trail will be closed for a resurfacing project.

Monday the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the construction, which will see the Lansing River Trail closed between Washington Ave. at River Point Park and Hazel street. The road work begins Tuesday, Aug. 24 and is expected to continue through Friday, Aug. 27.

Drivers are advised to take Hazel Street to Platt street to avoid the roadwork. For more information, the public is asked to contact Parks and Recreation at 517-483-4277.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Zacharie Scott Borton is a possible suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting that left three...
UPDATE: Police ID possible suspect in Grass Lake shooting
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa
\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
One dead in Saturday Jackson motorcycle accident

Latest News

Fire Forces Tenants To Vacate Apartments
Fire Forces Tenants To Vacate Apartments
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Okemos man wins $50,000 MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The Michigan DNR is paying for people to turn in red pine cones.
The Michigan DNR is paying people to collect pine cones
nbnbnbnb
BLUBIRD KITCHEN