Advertisement

Cam Newton Dealing With Protocol Issues

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)(Rich Schultz | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The Patriots say quarterback Cam Newton will miss at least three days of practice this week after traveling to a team-approved, out of town medical appointment over the weekend. The team said in a statement that Newton went to the appointment on Saturday and tested negative each day for COVID-19. But due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities that is required by NFL and NFLPA protocols, he has been subjected to a five-day, re-entry cadence before he can return to the Patriots team facilities.

Most Read

Zacharie Scott Borton is a possible suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting that left three...
UPDATE: Police ID possible suspect in Grass Lake shooting
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa
\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
One dead in Saturday Jackson motorcycle accident

Latest News

The Padres 2011 Opening Day starter has no guarantee of getting back to San Diego.
Padres Fire Pitching Coach
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten Says Forfeits Might Occur This Coming Football Season
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds Volunteer Baseball Coach
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Braverman Retires From MSU Football Public Address Announcing