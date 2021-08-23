Braverman Retires From MSU Football Public Address Announcing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Terry Braverman is retiring as the public address announcer of Michigan State home football games. The 82 year old Braverman has served in the role the past 20 years. Peter Clay will replace him-- Clay has been the P. A. voice of the MSU band. Braverman stepped aside from his Detroit Lions P. A. role two years ago. Braverman and wife Gail have sold their Haslett home and now divide their time between Northern Ontario and Florida. He called it a “bittersweet decision” but added that the time was right for the change.

