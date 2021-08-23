Blubird Kitchen and Design shares some popular trends in kitchens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Over the past year and a half, many people have changed how they use some of the space in their house. For a lot of people, the kitchen is more than just a place to cook meals.

Jen Sesniak, the owner of Blubird Kitchen and Design, shared some pf the popular trends that she’s seeing this year when it comes to kitchen designs. Some of those changes include changes in room layout, storage and more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.