Advertisement

Big Ten Says Forfeits Might Occur This Coming Football Season

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days press conference, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn’t have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19. The Big Ten said the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win. If both teams are unable to compete on the date of as scheduled conference game because of COVID-19, and the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Zacharie Scott Borton is a possible suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting that left three...
UPDATE: Police ID possible suspect in Grass Lake shooting
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa
\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
One dead in Saturday Jackson motorcycle accident

Latest News

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Cam Newton Dealing With Protocol Issues
The Padres 2011 Opening Day starter has no guarantee of getting back to San Diego.
Padres Fire Pitching Coach
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds Volunteer Baseball Coach
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Braverman Retires From MSU Football Public Address Announcing