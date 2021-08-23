Big Ten: games will be canceled if both teams can’t participate due to COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, the Big Ten conference announced the 2021-22 forfeiture policy.

If one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. The contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings.

If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a “no contest.”

