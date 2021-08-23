Advertisement

Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.

It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa
Police: 3 dead in Grass Lake Township shooting
\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
Red and blue lights
Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Lake Michigan pier

Latest News

Rescuers work to hopefully locate survivors after devastating floods in middle Tennessee.
Tennessee flooding: Those missing loved ones brace for the worst
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Deadly Tennessee flooding: Search for the missing continues amid devastation
Victim identified in single motorcycle crash, from Saturday