Police: 3 dead in Grass Lake Township shooting

GRASS LAKE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Three men are dead after a shooting in Grass Lake Township early Sunday morning.

According to Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, on Sunday, August 22, at 5:50 a.m., deputies responded a report of multiple people being shot inside a residence at the 4900 block of Fishville Road in Grass Lake Township.

When police arrived on scene, they found three men, 80, 70, and 70 all deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police did not give any information of any possible suspects, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Multiple agencies including Michigan State Police, Jackson Police and Blackman Township Public Safety are reportedly on the case.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517 768-7931.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.