Advertisement

Police: 3 dead in Grass Lake Township shooting

(Gray News)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRASS LAKE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Three men are dead after a shooting in Grass Lake Township early Sunday morning.

According to Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, on Sunday, August 22, at 5:50 a.m., deputies responded a report of multiple people being shot inside a residence at the 4900 block of Fishville Road in Grass Lake Township.

When police arrived on scene, they found three men, 80, 70, and 70 all deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police did not give any information of any possible suspects, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Multiple agencies including Michigan State Police, Jackson Police and Blackman Township Public Safety are reportedly on the case.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517 768-7931.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

car vs motorcycle crash
Police investigate overnight fatal motorcycle vs car crash
Police investigating car thefts at GM
Several cars stolen from General Motors plant
fire
Fire damages apartment complex in Lansing
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
Red and blue lights
Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Lake Michigan pier

Latest News

WILX Evening Weather Webcast 8/22/21
WILX Weather Webcast 8/22/21 AM
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa
\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash