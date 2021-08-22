Advertisement

Michigan art installation to be dedicated to Hemingway

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLOON LAKE, Mich. (AP) - A village in northern Michigan is planning an art installation dedicated to author Ernest Hemingway who frequented the area during his summers in the state.

The art installation is part of Walloon Lake’s yearlong Hemingway Homecoming celebration which also will feature formal dedication of a series of historical signs.

The village says activities will take place Sept. 4 and will be hosted along with the Michigan Hemingway Society. The Hemingway Society also is expected to officially recognize Walloon Lake on its Michigan Hemingway Tour with the dedication of a bronze plaque.

Hemingway was born July 21, 1899, in Oak Park, Illinois. His family spent summers at their cottage on Walloon Lake. Hemingway’s adventures in the area inspired many of his early short stories, particularly those involving the character Nick Adams.

