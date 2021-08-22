Advertisement

Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash

\
\(123RF)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAYETTE TWP.., Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a driver in a fatal hit and run crash.

According to police the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Moore Road and Wildfire Drive in Fayette Township.

The driver in question was driving a white Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

