Advertisement

BREAKING: Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting on West Ottawa Street in Lansing Saturday night.

According to Lansing Police, at 10:22 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired.

Police say after the incident, a man showed up to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

First responders tell News 10 no arrests have been made in the incident.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

car vs motorcycle crash
Police investigate overnight fatal motorcycle vs car crash
fire
Fire damages apartment complex in Lansing
Police investigating car thefts at GM
Several cars stolen from General Motors plant
Lansing Police are searching for Anthony Louis Durmont. He is wanted for multiple warrants.
Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Police investigate possible shooting Cesar E Chavez and Grand River

Latest News

\
Hillsdale County Sheriffs seeking help identifying driver in fatal hit and run crash
WILX Overnight Weather Webcast 8/21/21
Flaherty laid to rest in Charlotte Michigan.
WWII Veteran’s remains returned home after 80 years
WILX Weather Webcast 8/21/21 PM