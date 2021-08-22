BREAKING: Lansing Police investigating shooting on West Ottawa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a shooting on West Ottawa Street in Lansing Saturday night.

According to Lansing Police, at 10:22 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of West Ottawa Street near Butler Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired.

Police say after the incident, a man showed up to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

First responders tell News 10 no arrests have been made in the incident.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we learn more.

