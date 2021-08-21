Woman gets COVID vaccine after COVID death hits home

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People are changing their minds and getting the COVID-19 vaccine across Michigan. As of Friday evening, 65% of Michiganders 16 and older have a least one dose.

State data showed at least 40,000 people were vaccinated each of the last three weeks. The Jackson County Health Department said it is seeing more people choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine in recent weeks.

Amanda Baker was one.

“It’s scary seeing somebody so close to you that you love unresponsive now,” she said.

Baker just got her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She got her first dose while the virus was killing her father-in-law.

“They put him on a ventilator for two weeks and then we had to make the hard decision, I should say my mother-in-law had to make the hard decision to take him off it and he passed the same day,” Baker said. “That really made us rethink what we were doing.”

Baker said her father-in-law chose to not get the COVID vaccine.

“My Father-in-law, before he was put on a vent, said he did not regret getting the vaccine,” she said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said 95% of COVID hospitalizations are people who aren’t vaccinated. Dr. Vivek Kak is an infectious disease specialist at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

He said this is what he expected would happen until we reach herd immunity.

“People had this notion, or this pipe dream, that this virus was not going to hit them because that did not have the traditional factors that we were talking about six months or a year ago,” Dr. Kak.

Baker got COVID in the spring. She said she wasn’t against getting the shot, she just wasn’t in a hurry to get it when it became available.

“It is so politicized, everything is left or right. It’s unreal. You can’t make a decision without somebody else on their soapbox preaching what they think is right or what they think is wrong,” said Baker.

Baker said now she’s vaccinated, she has peace of mind knowing she has protection.

“It kind of gives us that security blanket that hopefully if we do get it, we can fight it off,” said Baker.

State data showed there are about 50 people hospitalized between the three major hospitals in mid-Michigan Monday. Henry Ford Allegiance had the most with 22, Sparrow had 19 cases and McLaren Greater Lansing had 10 cases.

