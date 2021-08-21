Sexton High beats the heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With temps climbing, the Michigan High School Athletic Association is warning teams about practicing in the high heat. Temps have reached the high 80s and low 90s as of late.

As you can imagine, it’s pretty brutal, but teams like Lansing Sexton have to get their practice in somehow.

The Big Reds, spending some time inside in the A/C, getting in in a lift before a short conditioning stint outdoors. Head coach Johnel Davis says their trainer has been monitoring the heat index, and they’re making sure that the team stays hydrated as much as possible.

“We let the kids have a 10 minute water break every 30 minutes, that’s been working really well to keep them hydrated, we also have situations where it’s the breaking point,” Davis said. “We ask them, ‘What breaks you?’ They try not to let the weather break them, we have to play in the heat. I always tell them the guys down in Florida aren’t complaining so why should we be complaining?”

Parents that have children practicing in the coming weeks should be aware; heat can creep up on you. It’s when the body cannot deal with it any longer that it develops heat stress. So, have your children wear light fitting and light color clothes when possible, and remember that water is important.

