Several cars stolen from General Motors plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are learning more about a car theft at the Lansing General Motors plant. At least three vehicles were stolen from the Grand River Assembly plant.

Lansing police told News 10 three vehicles have been recovered. We reached out to the Lansing Police Department (LPD) earlier Friday, but they couldn’t provide many details on the case as it’s still under investigation.

LPD is working with GM’s security team to try to identify suspects. If you know anything about the thefts, you’re encouraged to call the department’s non-emergency line at (517) 483-4660.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.