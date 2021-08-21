Police investigate overnight fatal motorcycle vs car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person has died after motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.

It happened just before Midnight at Cedar and Mason street in Lansing.

Lansing Police say the motorcyclist was headed south bound on Cedar when a car pulled out of a business causing the fatal crash.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lansing Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

