Advertisement

Police at Cesar E Chavez and Grand River

Double-fatal accident in Pender County
Double-fatal accident in Pender County
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many police officers are at the corner of Cesar E Chavez Ave. and Grand River Ave. in Lansing. The officers appear to be from the Lansing Police Department though why they are there is not known at this time.

News 10 reached out to the Lansing Police Department, though they have not yet responded to requests for more information.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One victim identified in shooting on Edgewood Blvd
56 New Traffic Cameras in 2017 Budget
New bill targets speeding in Lansing
Survivor begs others to get vaccinated
Local woman almost dies from COVID-19, says she wants booster shot
Police line graphic
Possible shooting on Edgewood in Lansing
truck crash
Truck crash off U.S. 127 closes Forest Road

Latest News

Lansing woman helping Afghan refugees
Police investigating car thefts at GM
Several cars stolen from General Motors plant
Police investigating car thefts at GM
Police investigating car thefts at GM
The Ingham County Health Department offers COVID vaccines at the fair.
Woman gets COVID vaccine after COVID death hits home