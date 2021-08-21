Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Lake Michigan pier

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - Two people died and a third was critically injured Friday during a shooting at a Lake Michigan beach pier in southwestern Michigan, police said.

Beachgoers scrambled when they heard shots in South Haven, 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Indiana-Michigan border.

WOOD-TV, which had a camera at the beach, said two people fell to the ground after being confronted by another person. After another minute, that person also hit the ground.

Two men, including the shooter, 19-year-old Aidan Topher Ingalls of Bangor, Michigan, were found dead, South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said.

A third person, the wife of the man Ingalls shot, was in critical condition at a hospital, she said. The names of the couple were not immediately released.

Ingalls died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Thompson said.

A motive for the shooting was unknown.

“The South Haven Police Department can also confirm that this was a random act and that there was no known relationship between the shooter and his victims,” Thompson said in a news release.

Ingalls acted alone and officers recovered as 9mm handgun and a pellet gun from him, Thompson said. At least a dozen spent casings were recovered.

