Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for a man wanted for multiple warrants, according to a Twitter post.
Police are actively searching for Anthony Louis Dumont, 36, wanted for warrants including felonious assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
Dumont is described as a 6′01″, 230 pound man with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information, call Sergeant Wes Vaught at the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
