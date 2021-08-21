Lansing Police searching for man wanted for multiple warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for a man wanted for multiple warrants, according to a Twitter post.

Police are actively searching for Anthony Louis Dumont, 36, wanted for warrants including felonious assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Dumont is described as a 6′01″, 230 pound man with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Sergeant Wes Vaught at the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

WANTED in LANSING, MI - Anthony Louis Dumont - Call Police if you have information - #WantedSubject #dangerous pic.twitter.com/CZzc594xbl — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) August 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

